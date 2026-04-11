Arsenal ‘closely monitoring’ Newcastle United full back Tino Livramento

Arsenal right back Ben White could very possibly be on his way out of the club this summer as he looks to reignite his career having spent much of this season behind Jurrien Timber in the pecking order.

The Gunners are already planning on replacing the former Brighton & Hove Albion star with another signing from within the Premier League, with Caught Offside stating they are ‘closely monitoring’ Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento.

Newcastle could struggle to hold onto a number of their players next season as they look set to miss out on the Champions League, and Livramento could be one of those amidst interest from other English sides.

He is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt and is about to enter the final couple of years of his contract at St. James’ Park, so it might be a reasonable estimation for how much the Magpies could demand for his sale.

Livramento a great addition to the Arsenal side

If Arsenal are able to secure Tino Livramento’s signing from Newcastle United, they would have significantly managed to bolster their squad depth and add capable enough competition for Jurrien Timber, which Ben White has not provided so far.

Livramento has been credited for his strong defensive awareness, especially when reading tackles and in one-on-one situations, while his speed and general reading of the game makes his positioning very robust too.

Besides being a specialist right back, Livramento is capable of featuring on the left side of the back four as well, so he can be a decent back-up option if Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

At 23 years of age, the former Southampton right back is a very good option for Arsenal, also considering his composure and passing when in possession, and it could be a matter of sorting Ben White’s future out before approaching his acquisition.