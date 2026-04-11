Arsenal could sign Julian Alvarez if they sell Kai Havertz or Viktor Gyokeres this summer

Arsenal were the favourites to win the quadruple this season but after losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City and falling to Southampton in the FA Cup has left them fighting for only the Champions League and the Premier League.

While winning the English top-flight title and the European Cup would constitute a very successful season for the Gunners in spite of their performances in the domestic cups, Mikel Arteta is expected to rebuild the squad to go a step further next year.

BBC Sport has reported that Arsenal remain very interested in the signing of Atletico Madrid superstar Julian Alvarez, who has scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions so far this season, and can acquire him on one condition.

In order to accommodate him in the team, the Londoners would need to sell either Kai Havertz or Viktor Gyokeres, in order to create room in their offensive department as far as numbers go, and also to balance their wage bill.

Alvarez’s signing could come after departures this year

Julian Alvarez is expected to leave Atletico Madrid in the summer and only the La Liga giants possible Champions League triumph could be a saving grace in their bid to retain the Argentine international for at least another year.

Barcelona are keen on his purchase but might be prized out by his £80 million valuation, meaning that Arsenal will be strong contenders for his signing as they anticipate making some sales during the summer.

Gabriel Martinelli could be sold if he does not renew his contract, as might Gabriel Jesus. With Leandro Trossard’s future also under the scanner, Mikel Arteta may not need to sell Viktor Gyokeres or Kai Havertz to essentially make room for Alvarez.

Up to three departures in the offensive third would make enough space for the Atletico hitman to join, as Gyokeres’ departure seems like a distant proposition given that he arrived only last season and Havertz has been an important squad player.

Alvarez would likely be employed on the left wing by Mikel Arteta as he is already looking to bolster the position, and the player’s creativity, ability to make runs into the box and high pressing would significantly elevate Arsenal’s qualities up top.