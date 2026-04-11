Chelsea prioritising signing Barcelona star Fermin Lopez

Chelsea are reportedly prioritising signing Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, as per a recent report.

After coming through the Blaugrana’s famous La Masia academy, the 22-year-old made his first team debut in 2023. He showed glimpses of his qualities last term, winning the domestic treble.

However, the Spaniard has taken his game to another level this season, scoring 12 goals and registering 16 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Having proven his worth in club football, Lopez has secured his place in Luis De La Fuente’s Spanish national team.

Now, as per a recent report (via Fichajes), Chelsea are planning to reinforce the midfield department with young talent and have identified Lopez as a priority target.

The Blues have been monitoring his development for some time and are prepared to push for his signing this summer. They are even preparing to launch a £87m bid to finalise the operation.

However, the report state that Barcelona consider Lopez as a key player for their long-term future and have no intention of parting ways with him, having recently handed him a fresh term until 2031.

The Catalan giants will only change their stance should Chelsea trigger his huge £436m release clause.

Lopez to Chelsea

Lopez is an energetic, versatile player, as he is a creative midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the flanks if needed.

The Barcelona star is technically sound, can create opportunities for the attackers, is efficient in finishing off his chances, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and also works hard without possession.

Considering Chelsea don’t have a creative midfielder to support Cole Palmer, Liam Rosenior could do with reinforcing this position, and Lopez would be a shrewd acquisition if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable victory over Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-final last weekend, Chelsea are set to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday before taking on Manchester United next weekend.