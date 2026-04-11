[Teams] Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 3 changes

Arsenal take on Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium this lunchtime looking for a win to move 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners come into the fixture holding a nine point lead over Manchester City having played a game more than their closest rivals. With City not playing away to Chelsea until Sunday, Arsenal have the chance to extend their lead to 12 and put the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side that beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night. Riccardo Calafiori is ruled out so Myles Lewis-Skelly comes in at left-back.

David Raya was the hero in midweek and the Spaniard once again starts between the sticks today. William Saliba partners Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of Arsenal’s defence while Ben White continues at right-back in the absence of Jurrien Timber.

Martin Zubimendi anchors the midfield yet again for the Gunners while Declan Rice captains the side this afternoon. Martin Odegaard is ruled out after picking up a knock in midweek so Kai Havertz comes in to the attacking midfield role.

Bukayo Saka is still on the sidelines so Noni Madueke keeps his place on the right wing with Max Dowman on the bench. Gabriel Martineli impressed when he came on against Sporting having set-up the late winner, so the Brazilian is recalled in place of Leandro Trossard today.

Viktor Gyokeres leads the line up front so Gabriel Jesus has to settle for a place on the bench. Eberechi Eze is back in the Arsenal squad but has to make do with a spot among the substitutes.

As for Bournemouth, Evanilson is the dangerman up front with Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi offering support.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Zubimendi, Havertz; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Salmon, Hincapie, Norgaard, Eze, Dowman, Trossard, Jesus.

Bournemouth

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Smith, Diakite, Brooks, Adams, Toth, Gannon Doak, Adli, Ünal