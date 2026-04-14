Chelsea & Man Utd showing ‘strong interest’ in Senesi

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing AFC Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Although Enzo Maresca helped the Blues win the Club World Cup and Conference League last term, they decided to part ways with the Italian following inconsistent performances during the first half of this season.

The West London club decided to appoint Liam Rosenior as the new manager after being impressed by his performances for their sister club, Strasbourg.

He enjoyed a bright start at Stamford Bridge but has struggled to maintain the momentum, losing five of the last six matches across all competitions.

Following Chelsea’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, they now find themselves at significant risk of missing out on Champions League football next season.

The Blues are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 48 points from 32 matches, sitting four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool. A fifth-placed finish would be enough to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition next term.

However, Rosenior’s side are only three points behind 11th-placed Bournemouth. Despite recent disappointing performances under Rosenior, Chelsea are reportedly planning to continue with the 41-year-old next season.

Battle

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea are considering reinforcing the centre-back position and are showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Senesi. Apart from Rosenior’s side, Man Utd are also keen on securing his services.

The 28-year-old’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and he is ready to leave the Cherries for free to take the next step in his career.

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the South American, but he is keen on staying in the Premier League. So, Man Utd and Chelsea are currently in an advantageous position to finalise the operation.

Sensi is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.