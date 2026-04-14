Chelsea & Man Utd hold talks to sign Aleksandar Pavlovic

Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, as per TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old started his youth career at SC Fürstenfeldbruck before joining the Bavarian club’s youth system at the age of seven. After graduating from the German giants’ academy, he made his first team debut in 2023.

This season, the youngster has established himself as a key starter in Vincent Kompany’s starting line-up, helping his side mount a treble charge.

In 37 appearances across all competitions, Pavlovic has netted three goals and registered a solitary assist. After proving his worth in club football, the midfielder has secured his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany national team.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Pavlovic’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed as Manchester City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Real Madrid, and Barcelona have all expressed their interest in signing him.

The Blues and the Red Devils have even been monitoring his development closely and have already held talks with the player’s representatives to enquire about the details of signing him.

However, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Bayern Munich have no intention of parting ways with him. Moreover, Pavlovic, valued at around £65m by Transfermarkt, is happy to stay at his boyhood club.

Therefore, it appears Chelsea and Man Utd would have to explore other options to strengthen the engine room.

Battle

Pavlovic usually plays in a double midfield pivot role at Bayern Munich. But he is efficient in the deep-lying playmaker position in a midfield three and can also provide cover in the box-to-box role if needed.

Pavlovic, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is a press resistance midfielder, has an eye for long-range passing, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world. So, he would have been a great coup for Chelsea or Man Utd had they managed to secure his service.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see who the West London club or the Old Trafford club eventually opt to sign to strengthen the midfield department during the offseason.