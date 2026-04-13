Chelsea ‘leading the race’ to sign Trabzonspor star Christ Inao Oulai

Chelsea are ‘leading the race’ to sign highly rated Ivorian midfielder Christ Inao Oulaï from Trabzonspor next summer, according to Sports Boom.

After completing a move from SC Bastia to Trabzonspor in the summer, he has made an immediate impression at Papara Park.

Due to his commanding presence in possession, Inao Oulaï has been compared to Manchester City icon Yaya Touré.

The 19-year-old has quickly established himself as a regular in Fatih Tekke’s lineup, featuring in 23 matches across all competitions and contributing six goals and two assists.

Since the turn of the year, he has played a key role in Trabzonspor’s strong run of form, with the side winning nine of their last 12 fixtures, drawing two and losing just once.

His influence was also evident during December’s African Cup of Nations, where he remained a consistent presence as the Elephants reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated by a Mohamed Salah-inspired Egypt.

With standout performances both domestically and on the international stage, it comes as little surprise that multiple clubs are now showing strong interest in securing his signature.

According to Konur, Chelsea are ‘leading the race’ to sign Inao Oulaï ahead of other Premier League rivals next summer.

Writing on Sports Boom, the journalist adds that the world champions have dispatched scouts to watch his games this season, having made him a ‘high priority’ transfer target for next summer.

Exciting midfielder

The Blues are now looking to accelerate efforts to sign him and have already submitted a £34m total package for the 20-year-old after holding preliminary talks with his representatives, who have been in London, according to the report.

However, the report adds that Trabzonspor want to make Inao Oulaï the most expensive player in Turkish league history by keeping him for one more season to drive his valuation up to £43m.

Amid Chelsea’s initial offer, Sports Boom adds that the Blues will have to battle with Premier League rivals Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion in the race for the Ivorian international’s signature in the summer.

Having lost 3-0 to Manchester City on Sunday, the London giants have now lost three consecutive Premier League games without scoring, the first time since a run of four games in March 1998.

They face third-placed Manchester United on Saturday, a match that would be consequential for their UEFA Champions League ambitions next season.