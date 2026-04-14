Arsenal identify Como coach Cesc Fabregas as possible Mikel Arteta successor

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton a couple of weeks ago, a match after their Carabao Cup hopes ended in the final against Manchester City. In the Premier League, a slip-up to Bournemouth means their fate is no longer in their hands.

If Manchester City win the remainder of their matches in the English top-flight, they will be champions and in all likelihood, it would mean Arsenal have to settle for a second-placed finish for a fourth successive year.

With that said, their position remains strong in the Champions League after a first leg quarter final win over Sporting Lisbon last week, but Atletico Madrid or Barcelona will be tough opponents in the next round for the Gunners.

Should they finish another campaign without a trophy, Caught Offside has reported that the pressure on Mikel Arteta could see him relieved of his duties with a familiar face already being monitored by the club’s hierarchy ahead of next season.

Cesc Fabregas has been chosen as Arteta’s potential successor after his great work with Como. His impact on the Serie A side with limited resources, particularly young players, and an attractive offensive brand of football has earned him numerous plaudits.

Fabregas a good possible successor for Arteta

Mikel Arteta will have little to defend himself about if his Arsenal side let the Premier League title slip once again and one of the Premier League’s longest serving managers at present could see his tenure come to an end next month.

Having said that, Cesc Fabregas would be a terrific replacement. After previously playing for Arsenal, he knows the demands at the Emirates Stadium and will instantly be able to command respect of the dressing room as well.

Fabregas’ playing style, usually a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 with high pressing and fluid movement has seen goals flow and likened him to Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola, so if he can make it work with the Gunners, they might possibly capture elusive silverware soon.