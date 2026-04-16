Man Utd in battle with Liverpool & Tottenham to sign Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United are in battle with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand next summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Hjulmand spent much of his formative years in Denmark, coming through the ranks at Copenhagen, FCK Youth, and Admira Wacker. He joined Serie A side Lecce in 2021 and played a key role in helping them retain their top-flight status.

The midfielder earned a lucrative move to Portuguese giants Sporting in the summer of 2023 as a direct replacement for Manuel Ugarte, who initially moved to Paris Saint-Germain at the time.

Since arriving at the Estádio José Alvalade, Hjulmand has been outstanding for the club, winning two Portuguese titles and one Portuguese Cup.

Having made over 100 appearances for Sporting and demonstrated leadership on the pitch, the 26-year-old assumed the role of team captain in July 2024, becoming the driving force behind the team’s overall performance.

Having guided them to the Primeira Liga title in back-to-back seasons, he is again playing an influential role in their quest for a third successive title, although they sit five points below leaders Porto.

It appears his performances have not gone unnoticed, as CaughtOffside reports that clubs in the Premier League, including Man Utd, Tottenham and Liverpool, are showing the ‘strongest interest’ in signing Hjulmand next summer.

Battle

For United, the report claims the Red Devils have earmarked the 26-year-old as a potential midfield option when Casemiro departs, citing his defensive solidity and on-ball efficiency as qualities of modern-day midfielders.

On the other hand, Liverpool are looking to reinforce their midfield and view the Dane as a suitable option due to his ability to play multiple roles and durability, according to the report.

CaughtOffside adds that Tottenham Hotspur are also another club showing interest in the Danish international to serve as a link between their midfield and attack.

Sporting have placed a £69m release clause on Hjulmand, who is contracted with Sporting until 2028, with Man Utd and Liverpool now leading the race, according to the report.

United and the Reds are in the top five of the Premier League table and in contention for Champions League qualification next season.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are in 18th place and at risk of being relegated for the first time since the 1976–77 season, making them the least favourites in the race.