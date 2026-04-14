Man Utd & Chelsea eye move to sign Mohammed Kudus

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Lilywhites from West Ham United for a big fee last summer, the 25-year-old enjoyed a promising first half of this campaign, making eight goal contributions across all competitions.

However, he has been out injured since January. The African was supposed to return to action after the March international break, but having picked up a setback in his recovery, he is set to remain sidelined for a longer period. So, there are doubts over whether Kudus will be able to represent Ghana at this summer’s World Cup.

Now, Fichajes state that if Tottenham eventually endure relegation, they would have to sell stars to balance the books, and Kudus would be open to leaving as he doesn’t want to play in the Championship.

Man Utd and Chelsea have registered their interest in signing him, and could make a concrete approach during the offseason.

Kudus is valued at around £48m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2031. Spurs usually don’t allow their star man to leave easily, but could be forced to sell him in a cut-price deal if they fail to retain their top-flight status.

Kudus is a left-footed right-winger by trait, but is also efficient on the opposite side. Furthermore, he can provide cover centrally and United value his versatility very much.

Battle

Man Utd are said to be planning to reinforce the left flank as Matheus Cunha isn’t a natural left-winger. Patrick Dorgu can provide cover in this position, but is a left-back by trait.

On the other hand, Chelsea currently have Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens, Pedro Neto, and Estevao Willian as options to deploy on the flanks.

However, Gittens has been struggling with fitness problems this season, while Garnacho has found it difficult to settle at Stamford Bridge. Moreover, Neto hasn’t been able to showcase his best consistently enough.

So, Man Utd and Chelsea could do with signing a new winger this summer, and Kudus might be a shrewd acquisition should either club eventually opt to secure his service.