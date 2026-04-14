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EA FC 26 RTTF Players & Investment Guide – Best Picks, Upgrades & Trading Strategy
EA FC 26 RTTF guide covering best RTTF players, upgrade system, and investment strategies. Learn when to buy and sell to maximize FC Coins and build a winning Ultimate Team.
The Road to the Final (RTTF) promo in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team is one of the most dynamic and profitable events in the game. Unlike standard promos, RTTF cards receive upgrades based on real-world European competition results, making them highly valuable for both gameplay and trading.
Because of this, understanding RTTF players, upgrade mechanics, and investment timing is essential if you want to maximize your ea fc 26 coins and build a competitive squad.
Table of Contents
- How Road to the Final Works in EA FC 26
- RTTF Card Types and Availability
- The Best RTTF Strategy
- Common Mistakes Players Should Avoid
- Advanced RTTF Trading Tips
- Conclusion: Is RTTF Worth It in EA FC 26?
How RTTF Upgrades Work in EA FC 26
RTTF players are tied to clubs competing in:
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Europa Conference League
Each RTTF card upgrades based on real-life performance, including:
- Advancing to the next round
- Winning knockout matches
- Reaching key stages (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final)
- Winning the tournament
This means a single match result can significantly impact a player’s price and stats.
RTTF Card Types and Availability
All RTTF cards are planned to be released as multiple Squads built as the promo goes on. These Squads or individual cards can be earned through:
- Card Packs
- Squad Building Challenges (SBCs)
- Objectives
Completing SBC and other objectives through the promo is a good way to obtain more cards without having to spend a lot of FC Coins.
Each RTTF exclusive card also has unique and dynamic designs just for the event itself, which adds to their appeal!
Best RTTF Players to Invest In (EA FC 26)
Choosing the right RTTF players is the most important part of this promo. Instead of focusing only on ratings, you should prioritize teams with strong chances of progressing.
Top Tier Investments (Low Risk)
- Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)
High probability of advancing deep → stable price growth
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Consistent performance + strong team → reliable upgrades
Mid-Tier Investments (High Potential)
- Players from competitive but undervalued teams
- Strong clubs facing weaker opponents in early rounds
These are often the best flip opportunities during RTTF.
High-Risk, High-Reward Picks
- Underdog teams with favorable matchups
- Cheap RTTF cards before knockout rounds
If they win, prices can spike massively.
The Best RTTF Strategy
To get the most out of RTTF while it lasts, you’ll want to invest your time into strong Squads. Or, you could take the risk and try to upgrade your lower stat players for potentially way better skills.
- Invest in Strong Squad (Low Risk)
The safest strategy is to use your absolute best players to practically guarantee wins during matches. This gives you:
- More consistent upgrades
- Lower risk of early elimination
- Reliable long-term Squad value
Tip: This strategy is really good for players who already have a good Squad to fall back on. However, it is the most expensive.
- Invest in a Lower-Ranked Squad (High Risk, High Reward)
With players of lower stats, won matches can increase their stats to then be used for other modes. That also includes:
- Lower initial card prices
- Massive price spikes in the trading market if they advance
Tip: Buying your player cards early thanks to the lower prices can potentially take you far if you play well enough to advance them. This will require a lot more skill and patience to pull off though.
- Pay Attention to the Card Market
Depending on how well certain RTTF cards do based on their real-world player counterparts, their prices in the market will fluctuate. Knowing this, you should:
- Buy before real-world matches (especially if the odds favor the team)
- Sell during hype spikes (after wins or before big games)
Tip: By paying attention to the market and real-world matches, you’ll be able to make extra FC Coins to spend on stronger players for your own Squads.
- Use RTTF Cards in Your Starting XI
While RTTF cards are great to sell and trade with, they’re the most effective to use in promo matches right now. They each have:
- Strong base stats from launch
- Continuous upgrades that improve over time
- Easy synergies thanks to the promo
So far, RTTF card Squads have been used to easily win the event matches like nothing. Of course, this still comes with a hefty price tag sometimes.
Common Mistakes Players Should Avoid
With RTTF being such a dynamic promo with player stats always changing, there’re several mistakes that you must know about to avoid.
- Ignoring Fixtures and Match Context – A strong card means little if the team faces a tough draw early.
- Buying During Peak Hype – Prices often inflate right before real-life matches. Wait out the hype if you’re thinking about making a purchase.
- Holding Eliminated Players – Once one of your Squads gets eliminated, their upgrades and price increases stop. Let them go when that happens!
To avoid these mistakes and play better during the RTTF matches, some more advanced tips can help!
- Diversify your player investments across multiple Club Leagues
- Track player injuries, form, and matchups in real life
- Prioritize SBC RTTF cards for guaranteed value increases
Alternative: If you plan to save your FC Coins, you can still pin your focus on cheaper cards earned through SPCs and Objectives within the promo. It’s an easy and free way to get your hands on RTTF cards early!
Advanced RTTF Trading Tips
Some important things to remember about this event is when to buy player cards and sell them. Every card’s worth in RTTF is based around the real-world events and matches that happen. If a player is part of a losing team in real life, expect their value (like stats) to also go down with them.
Some advanced tips to help you progress are:
- Pay attention to real-life match results. Player card prices increase per win, versus lower for losses.
- Players from strong teams with higher chances of advancing (e.g., top Champions League contenders) tend to see more consistent price growth.
- When the hype dies down for certain cards, that’s the perfect time to buy and flip them back to the market for better profits!
How to Prepare Your FC Coins for RTTF
RTTF is one of the most coin-intensive promos in EA FC 26. Having enough coins early allows you to:
- Buy before price spikes
- Invest in multiple players
- React quickly to market changes
👉 If you’re planning to take RTTF seriously, preparing your coin balance ahead of key matches can give you a huge advantage.
Is RTTF Worth It in EA FC 26?
Yes — RTTF is one of the best promos for both:
- Squad improvement
- Coin-making opportunities
Because it combines real-world football with in-game upgrades, it creates constant market movement and profit potential.
Final RTTF Strategy Summary
- Safe: Invest in top teams likely to advance
- Aggressive: Buy undervalued RTTF cards before matches
- Trading: Sell into hype after wins
- Squad: Use RTTF cards early for long-term value
Mastering these strategies will let you maximize coins and dominate Ultimate Team during RTTF
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