Chelsea ‘tracking’ FC Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt

Chelsea are ‘tracking’ FC Porto’s highly rated midfielder Victor Froholdt ahead of a possible move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, according to Correio da Manhã via Sport Witness.

Following a similar pathway through Copenhagen’s academy system, Froholdt has emerged as the latest highly rated Danish prospect to make an impact, much like Rasmus Højlund, currently at Napoli.

He enjoyed a standout campaign in the Danish top flight before, playing a crucial role in helping Byens Hold secure their record 16th league title.

After completing a summer transfer to Porto, he made an immediate impression in Portugal, establishing himself as a regular presence in central midfield under Francesco Farioli as the team pushed to the top of the table.

Already featuring in 45 matches across all competitions, the Denmark international has registered six goals and seven assists, with his performances attracting growing attention from several clubs across Europe.

According to Correio da Manhã via Sport Witness, Froholdt is a subject of keen interest from several clubs, including Chelsea, who are ‘tracking’ the youngster ahead of a possible summer move.

The uncertainty surrounding Enzo Fernández’s future at Stamford Bridge has prompted the Blues to seek a new midfielder, with Froholdt’s profile admired by the club, the report adds.

Enzo Fernandez replacement?

It appears Chelsea are already accelerating efforts to sign the 20-year-old, as the Portuguese outlet adds that the London giants have sent representatives to assess the youngster on several occasions, most recently in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Europa League.

With four years left in his contract, Porto are looking to make Froholdt their record sale in history and have placed a £73m release clause on the Dane amid interest from Chelsea.

The Blues have recruited some exciting prospects from the Portuguese league in recent years. Diego Moreira, now at Blueco sister club Strasbourg, joined the Blues on a free transfer from Benfica in 2023, while Dario Essugo has impressed in his short cameos whenever fit, having completed a move from Sporting CP in the summer.

Geovany Quenda is set to link up with the first team at the end of the season after Chelsea agreed to a deal for him to join from Sporting next season.

Froholdt could be the next to move to Stamford Bridge from the Primeira Liga, although a deal largely depends on departures, according to the report.