Chelsea enter race to sign Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki

Chelsea have expressed interest in a summer swoop for Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki, according to TEAMtalk.

Sadiki joined Sunderland from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise as part of a massive rebuild that saw an influx of several midfielders to the Stadium of Light last summer.

The DR Congo international has played a pivotal role in the Black Cats’ impressive campaign so far under Regis Le Bris, forming a formidable partnership with Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park that has caused upsets this season, including a victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as well as draws with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

Since starting the Premier League opener against West Ham United, he has gone on to make 29 more appearances for the club, most recently in the 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

Against Spurs, he recorded a 76.9% passing accuracy, made three tackles, created two chances, and covered 11.74 km of distance in what was another tireless display.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have stepped up their interest in a summer move for Sadiki as they look to reinforce their midfield.

With Enzo Fernandez’s future undecided, the Blues have been conducting extensive background checks on several midfield targets and have now earmarked the 21-year-old as a possible option, according to the report.

Battle for Sadiki

However, the report adds that Chelsea are set to face stern competition from Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for Sadiki’s signature.

For United, TEAMtalk reports that the Red Devils have been closely monitoring the Congolese midfielder ahead of next summer, while Arsenal have been impressed by his performances for Sunderland this season.

On the other hand, Everton have been keeping tabs on the defensive midfielder before his move to England, while Tottenham have been long-term admirers of the youngster, although any move largely depends on their respective league positions, according to the report.

With Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia, and Dario Essugo already available, Chelsea possesses a strong pool of midfielders in their squad.

Despite that depth, additional reinforcement may still be required, as recurring injuries affecting Lavia and Essugo, combined with Rosenior’s tendency to use Fernandez in more advanced positions, have led to right-back Reece James being deployed in a defensive midfield role.

With TEAMtalk reporting that Sunderland are adamant on retaining Sadiki, Chelsea will need to submit a significant offer well above his £26m Transfermarkt valuation to convince the club to change their stance.