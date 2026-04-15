Chelsea set to scout Bologna forward Santiago Castro ahead of possible summer move

Chelsea could miss out on a place in the Champions League for next season off the back of their recent form in the Premier League, and as a result, they remain committed to improving their squad to perform at a higher level next season.

In spite of several offensive signings last year, goal-scoring has not been very consistent as Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer have contributed most, so now a striker’s signing is on the cards with a view of possibly moving Pedro to the flanks from next season.

Football Transfers has reported that Chelsea are interested in signing Bologna striker Santiago Castro, who has impressed with the Serie A side this season with 11 goals and four assists in all competitions, and could be signed for £60 million.

Chelsea’s scouts are expected to be present to see Castro play from up close when Bologna go up against Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, and a convincing outing could land him a dream transfer to England.

Castro ideal to make an impact in the box

Santiago Castro would be an ideal signing if Chelsea are looking for somebody to make an impact in the box. He can use both feet equally well, has good movement and finishing in the box, and can also contribute to goals from distance with great long shooting.

The 21-year-old is six feet tall and can also offer an aerial threat in the box, and his numbers in Serie A are fairly respectable considering his age and the defensive nature of the Italian league. That said, he can build on his numbers should he join Chelsea.

It is likely that the Blues are willing to spend decent money on him having done so on several young players lately, and the possibility of increasing his wages as well as offering Castro a long-term contract make his transfer a strong proposition.