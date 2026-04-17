Man Utd lead race to sign Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United are reportedly ‘leading the race’ to sign Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, as per Football Insider.

Since moving to Jose Alvalade Stadium from Serie A side Lecce back in 2023, the Dane has enjoyed great success, winning two Liga Portugal titles and a Taca de Portugal trophy.

This season, the 26-year-old has continued to display impressive performances, making seven goal contributions in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, the midfielder has been guiding his side to mount a title charge once again, sitting second in the table with five points behind table topper FC Porto having played one game less.

After proving his worth in club football, Hjulmand has established himself as a key starter in the Danish national team’s starting line-up.

Now, Football Insider state that with Casemiro set to leave for free this summer, Man Utd want a new midfielder to replace the Brazilian and are showing ‘strong interest’ in the Sporting star.

Having showcased his qualities in the Portuguese top-flight, Hjulmand is ‘pushing’ hard to leave to take the next step in his career and is keen on playing in the Premier League.

Hjulmand to Man Utd

The report state that Manchester City are interested in revamping the midfield department as Bernardo Silva is set to leave for free this summer, while speculation surrounding Rodrigo Hernandez’s future has been emerging in recent months.

So, they have identified Hjulmand as a serious option, but Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is their primary target. Therefore, Man Utd are currently ‘leading the race’ to sign the Dane.

Hjulmand is set to enter the final two years of his current contract and is valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt. Sporting are a selling club and might be open to letting him leave this summer.

Hjulmand is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is 6ft 1in tall, quick across the ground, strong, good in the air, tidy with possession, and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

The Sporting star is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service.