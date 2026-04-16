Man Utd express interest in Benfica midfielder Richard Rios

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing highly rated Colombian midfielder Richard Rios from Benfica next summer, according to AS.

With Casemiro confirming he will depart at the end of the campaign, Manchester United are now expected to recruit at least one — and potentially two — midfielders during the upcoming summer window.

Across the season, he has remained among the more dependable performers, featuring in 30 of 32 Premier League matches while registering eight goals and two assists, with his most recent contribution arriving in the disappointing 2–1 defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford last Monday.

Despite maintaining solid form, his exit has already been agreed, with both player and club confirming he will leave upon the expiry of his contract.

Consequently, United have been linked with multiple midfield options in recent weeks, with Ríos now emerging as the latest name on their shortlist.

This is according to Spanish outlet AS, which claims that the defensive midfielder is set to become the subject of a keen battle among several Premier League clubs, including Man Utd, next summer.

Rios to Man Utd

The report adds that the Red Devils have now formally expressed interest in signing the Colombian international to reinforce their midfield next summer.

With his contract at the Estádio da Luz running until 2030, United will need to break the bank to secure his signature, as AS reveals that Benfica have placed a £87m valuation on the 25-year-old, who is also of keen interest to Napoli, Inter Milan, Roma, and Fulham.

While Casemiro’s imminent departure has created a need for a new midfielder, Manu Ugarte’s most recent performances, including the draw against Leeds, have made that need even more urgent after his recent display in the loss to Leeds.

He struggled to influence the game, making few to no progressive passes, failing to win duels, and was second-best in almost every action against Daniel Farke’s combative midfield pair of Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka.

With the Uruguayan international tipped to depart Old Trafford, Ríos would be a higher-quality, like-for-like replacement, bringing the much-needed steel, compactness, and relentless off-the-ball pressing, as well as efficiency and tidiness in possession.