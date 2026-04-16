Chelsea and Manchester United interested in signing Harry Kane from Bayern Munich

Chelsea and Manchester United are in a battle for Champions League places by virtue of a top five Premier League finish and may well front one another in the summer transfer window as they plot a squad rebuild.

El Nacional has reported that the Blues and the Red Devils are pondering over an attempt into the signing of Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane, who will enter the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

He is valued at £56 million on Transfermarkt, a fee that Bayern might likely let go of the 32-year-old for, whereas the player may also be tempted to return to England, where he has yet to win any piece of silverware.

Chelsea may be contenders but move unlikely

Manchester United invested big money on Benjamin Sesko’s signing and though Harry Kane would be a massive upgrade over the former RB Leipzig star, it is unlikely that a centre forward, especially at a high price will be the club’s priority.

On the other hand, Chelsea could yet invest in a number nine as their search for a consistent source of goals continues. They have adequate funds to sign Kane from Bayern Munich, and he would be a terrific medium-term addition.

With that said, it is still unlikely that the England captain would entertain thoughts of returning to England at this stage of his career with contract negotiations with Bayern expected to commence sooner rather than later.

Kane is in the form of his life, having scored 50 goals and provided six assists in all competitions this season, and is also in contention to win the treble this season, an achievement that could make him Ballon d’Or favourites.

Bayern are one of the most exciting teams in the world under Vincent Kompany and have an exciting sporting project as well, so with the former Tottenham Hotspur marksman enjoying life in Germany in every way possible, it would be a surprising decision if he opts in favour of returning to the Premier League.