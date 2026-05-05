Tottenham keen on signing Chelsea & Liverpool target Roefs

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on trumping Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs, as per Football Insider.

After appointing Roberto De Zerbi as the new manager last month, Spurs failed to win the first two games before winning the last two against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

After West Ham United’s 3–0 defeat to Brentford last weekend, the Lilywhites moved out of the relegation zone and now sit just one point above the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Football Insider state that Tottenham are planning to sign a new goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Guglielmo Vicario this summer and have identified Roefs as a serious target if they eventually manage to stay in the Premier League.

Apart from the North London club, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are also interested in signing Roefs after being impressed by his performances this season.

Having signed Roefs from NEC Nijmegen last summer, Sunderland have no intention of parting ways with him this year. They have slapped a £50m price tag on his head if they are forced to cash-in, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030.

As a potential alternative option, Tottenham have earmarked Man City’s James Trafford and Brighton & Hove Albion star Bart Verbruggen as targets to strengthen the last line of defence.

Battle

Tottenham decided to replace Hugo Lloris by signing Vicario, but the Italian has failed to showcase his best consistently in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Chelsea currently have Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen as goalkeeper options. However, neither has proven reliable enough.

Alisson, meanwhile, has been an undisputed starter in Liverpool’s goal over the years, but he has been linked with a move away ahead of the summer window.

Roefs, standing at 6ft 4in tall, has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League this season and would be a great coup for Chelsea, Liverpool, or Tottenham should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club, the West London club, or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.