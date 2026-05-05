Chelsea stepping up efforts to sign Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge

Chelsea have stepped up efforts to sign highly rated Colombian centre-back Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

After a chaotic season that includes two managerial switches, a major squad overhaul is expected at the end of the current campaign, particularly in defence, with Brugge’s Ordonez now being eyed.

Since joining the Blauw-Zwart in 2022, the centre-back has grown into a crucial figure, racking up 115 appearances and scoring six goals across all competitions.

Having already surpassed 100 games for Brugge, the 22-year-old has underlined his ability at both club and international level, combining defensive reliability in the Belgian Pro League with the composure expected of one of Europe’s most promising young defenders.

In the current campaign, he has played 23 of 36 league matches for Evan Lecko’s Jupiler Pro League table-topping side while also featuring in all 10 of the club’s UEFA Champions League fixtures before their round-of-16 exit to Atlético Madrid.

It appears his performances have not gone unnoticed, as TEAMtalk reports that Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Ordonez this week after keeping close tabs on him in recent years.

The report adds that the Blues’ scouts have recently been in Belgium to watch the 6ft 2in centre-back and have been impressed by his progress and development into one of the Jupiler Pro League’s best defenders.

Fierce battle

However, Chelsea face stern competition for Ordonez’s signature, as Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa are also closely monitoring the Ecuadorian international, with Brugge expected to demand a £35m fee to sanction his departure.

Chelsea’s defensive frailties were once again laid bare in Monday afternoon’s Premier League game, as Nottingham Forest surged into a two-goal lead within 15 minutes from Taiwo Awoniyi and a penalty converted by Igor Jesus.

What was already their poorest league sequence since 1912 took another turn for the worse, as a rotated Forest side arrived in west London and overwhelmed the Blues, with Vítor Pereira’s team moving six points clear of the relegation zone.

The performance highlighted a clear absence of leadership at the back, with players such as Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoît Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, and Mamadou Sarr all lacking an experienced organiser.

Despite being just 22, Ordonez has proven his defensive qualities and leadership experience at both club and country level, making him a good fit for Chelsea as they look to revamp their backline in the summer.