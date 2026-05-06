Arsenal ready to submit audacious offer to sign Endrick from Real Madrid

Arsenal are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Real Madrid centre-forward Endrick next summer, according to Fichajes.

Before leaving Palmeiras, Endrick had already built a reputation as one of the most sought-after young talents in world football.

At just 16 years, two months, and 16 days, he became the club’s youngest-ever debutant, appearing in a 4–0 win over Coritiba in October 2022. Not long after, he found the net in a 3–1 victory against Club Athletico Paranaense, setting another milestone as the club’s youngest scorer.

He went on to register 21 additional goals for the Brazilian side before sealing a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Things, however, did not unfold as planned in Spain, where limited opportunities saw him accumulate just 946 minutes before opting for a loan switch to Lyon in January in search of consistent game time.

That move has paid off as the youngster has been in outstanding form, quickly becoming a key figure in the squad with 15 goal contributions in 19 appearances, including 11 in just 14 Ligue 1 matches this season.

His performances have piqued Arsenal’s interest, as Fichajes reports that the Gunners have turned their attention to the 19-year-old as an alternative to their prime target, Julian Alvarez, after finding negotiations with Atletico Madrid difficult.

Audacious swoop

The report adds that the Gunners’ boss, Mikel Arteta, is looking to provide competition for Viktor Gyökeres with a prolific striker and has identified Endrick for the role, with Gabriel Jesus expected to depart the club at the end of the season.

With the teenager also drawing interest from English clubs, Arsenal are accelerating efforts to sign him by preparing an audacious £86m formal offer for his potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium next season, according to the report.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is keeping close tabs on Endrick and is set to launch a formal move as soon as he returns to Madrid at the end of the season, Fichajes adds.

A decisive showing from Endrick powered Olympique Lyonnais to a 4–2 victory over Stade Rennais F.C. in Ligue 1 on Sunday, a result that moved them up to third place.

There are still rough edges to his game, but under the guidance of Arteta, those areas could be sharpened into something far more dangerous should Arsenal complete a swoop to sign him in the summer.