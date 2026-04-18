Liverpool open talks to sign Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon

Liverpool have reportedly made contact to sign Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to St James’ Park from Everton in 2023, the 25-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter. Following Alexander Isak’s departure last summer, the Englishman has been the talismanic figure this season.

Although the Magpies have displayed inconsistent performances, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table this term, Gordon has showcased his productivity.

In 46 appearances across all competitions, Gordon has scored 17 goals and registered five assists. After showing glimpses of his qualities in club football, he has secured his place in the England national team.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are planning to sign a new forward following Hugo Ekitike’s serious injury and have identified Gordon as a serious option.

The Reds hold a long-standing interest in Gordon and have made contact with the player’s representatives over a potential move this summer.

Bayern Munich have also expressed their interest in the Newcastle star to reinforce the left flank and have held initial talks to secure his services. However, Gordon is a boyhood Liverpool fan despite coming through the Toffees’ youth system, and Anfield is his ‘dream’ destination.

Gordon to Liverpool

He is even keen on leaving Newcastle to take the next step in his career this summer. So, Arne Slot’s side are currently in pole position to finalise the operation.

Having recently tied Gordon down to a fresh term until 2030, Newcastle are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave and want up to £70m.

Gordon is a left-winger by trait but is also efficient in the centre-forward position. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in taking penalties, and also works hard without possession.

The Englishman is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to secure his service to bolster the frontline.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday before taking on Crystal Palace in the Premier League next weekend.