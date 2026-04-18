Man Utd & Liverpool battling to sign Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche

Manchester United and Liverpool are in battle over a deal to sign Monaco right winger Maghnes Akliouche next summer, according to Sports Boom.

A challenging start to the season prompted Monaco to make an early change in the dugout, with Adi Hütter departing after a disappointing run of results.

Since Sébastien Pocognoli’s arrival, Les Rouge et Blanc have experienced a strong resurgence, currently riding a seven-match winning streak in Ligue 1.

Driving that improvement has been Akliouche, whose attacking creativity and flair have played a central role in the team’s revival.

Across all competitions, the 24-year-old has registered seven goals and eight assists this season, highlighted by an outstanding display in the 3–1 win over league leaders Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes last month, where he both scored and assisted.

He followed that up with another eye-catching performance in the 2–1 wins over Lyon and Marseille, once again showcasing his ability to influence big games.

Now, according to Sports Boom, several Premier League clubs, including Man Utd and Liverpool, had scouts at the Groupama Stadium in Monaco’s 2-1 win over Lyon.

For United, the report claims that the 13-time Premier League champions were watching the Frenchman alongside his Monaco teammate Lamine Camara.

The Red Devils view Akliouche as a ‘strategic target’ to add creativity to their right flank, having taken detailed notes on the winger by the club’s scouts, according to the report.

Battle

However, the Red Devils face stern competition from Liverpool, according to Sports Boom, which claims that the defending Premier League champions are closely monitoring Akliouche as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

After rejecting offers in January, the report adds that Monaco would be open to the 24-year-old’s departure this summer and could sanction his sale for a fee of around £56m for the winger, who is also of keen interest to Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Akliouche provided 12 assists last season and is on course to reach double figures again this season, having already recorded eight in all competitions.

One of his key attributes is his on-ball play, where he ranks highly across many metrics among creative forwards in Europe’s top five leagues.

He has created 31 chances this season, completed 84.0% of his passes, and has a 78.7% success rate on long balls, making him a good option for teams like Liverpool and Man Utd that create many transitions.