Liverpool exploring summer swoop for Adam Wharton

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton next summer, according to talkSPORT.

Wharton has been a revelation in the Premier League since moving from Championship side Blackburn Rovers in January 2024.

Liverpool are well aware of his qualities, having seen him deliver an outstanding performance against them in the Community Shield final at the start of the season.

Palace are unbeaten in their last four meetings with the Reds, with Wharton playing a key role in that run. This season alone, the two sides have faced each other three times across all competitions — and the Eagles have come out on top in all three: first via a penalty shootout in the Community Shield final, followed by a 2-1 Premier League win, and then a convincing 3-0 victory in the Carabao Cup at Anfield.

Having performed admirably against Liverpool, it’s no surprise the Reds now want to sign him, as talkSPORT claims that the defending Premier League champions have expressed interest in signing the 22-year-old.

The report adds that Arne Slot’s side are exploring several midfield targets amid Curtis Jones’s expected departure and uncertainties surrounding Alexis Mac Allister’s future and have earmarked the England international as a perfect fit for that role.

Wharton to Liverpool

In a boost to the Merseyside giants, talkSPORT reports that Wharton is expected to depart Palace in the summer, and the South London outfit are demanding a fee starting from £80m for their prized asset next summer.

However, Liverpool face stern competition from Manchester United, who are looking to replace Casemiro at the end of the season, while Real Madrid are also closely monitoring the Englishman ahead of a possible summer move, according to the report.

Across their last five matches in all competitions, Liverpool have managed just a single victory, with the remaining four ending in defeat by a combined scoreline of 10–1. Three of those losses came against an in-form Manchester City in the FA Cup, as well as both legs of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against reigning holders Paris Saint-Germain, making it a particularly difficult spell for the Reds.

They did, however, win their last league outing 2-0 against Fulham last week and will hope to record a second successive Premier League win when they travel to face neighbours Everton on Sunday in what would be the first Merseyside derby played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.