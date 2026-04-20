Chelsea in talks over deal to sign Noah Sadiki from Sunderland

Chelsea are in talks over a deal to sign Sunderland’s midfielder Noah Sadiki next summer, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Sunderland signed Sadiki from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer for a fee slightly below his £26m Transfermarkt valuation.

Playing a central role in the Black Cats’ impressive campaign under Régis Le Bris, the DR Congo international has formed a strong midfield partnership with Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra, who were all signed as part of a major midfield rebuild at the Stadium of Light

The midfield trio have contributed to some notable results this season, including a win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and draws against Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

After starting the Premier League opener against West Ham United, he has since added 30 further appearances, most recently featuring in the 1–0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last week and in Sunday’s defeat to Aston Villa.

In that match against Spurs, he recorded a 76.9% pass accuracy, made three tackles, created two chances, and covered 11.74 km, delivering yet another energetic performance that has drawn keen interest.

Now, according to Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea have shortlisted Sadiki as part of their midfield targets for the next summer transfer window.

Chelsea in talks to sign Sadiki

It appears the Blues are looking to wrap up a deal, as the journalist claims the London giants have held talks with the 21-year-old’s representatives over the past week to discuss his possible transfer to Stamford Bridge.

However, in an updated report, Tavolieri reveals that Premier League side Manchester United are also on the frontline, alongside Chelsea, in the race for Sadiki’s signature.

While the Congolese midfielder has not decided on his next club, the prospect of playing in the Champions League would be considered, giving the Red Devils the advantage at this time, the report adds.

Both United and Chelsea clashed on Saturday, with Michael Carrick’s side coming out on top with a 1-0 win to condemn Chelsea to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat without scoring for the first time since February-March 1998.

The Red Devils’ win moves them ten points clear of Liam Rosenior’s side and are on course to secure Champions League qualification for the first time since doing so in the 2022-23 season.