Arsenal are a tempting club for Julian Alvarez



Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez this summer, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

The Argentine has been one of the best-performing strikers since his move to Atletico from Manchester City in the summer of 2024 for £82 million. He recently refused to rule out a summer departure and Mundo claim that there are three clubs interested in signing him.

Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are in the mix. The Gunners are a ‘tempting club’ for the World Cup winning striker, but the 26-year-old does not appear overly enthusiastic about a return to the Premier League after his time with Pep Guardiola’s side.

His preference appears to stay in the Spanish top-flight with Barcelona. The Blaugrana are hopeful that Atletico will accept £87 million for the talented striker this summer. PSG are likewise interested, but Alvarez does not seem interested in a move to Ligue 1.

Difficult deal

Arsenal have made big investment in the centre-forward department over the last few years. They currently have Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres competing for a starting spot, while Gabriel Jesus has been an unused substitute on many occasions.

Jesus could be on his way out with his contract expiring at the end of next season. If Arsenal make a serious approach for Alvarez, it could mean that Havertz or Gyokeres could be sold by the hierarchy during this summer’s transfer window.

As things stand, a deal could be difficult to pursue for multiple reasons. Alvarez has a clear preference to join Barcelona, who could be prepared to make a huge outlay for his services as they seek a successor to Robert Lewandowski upfront.

If the Blaugrana are unable to afford him, Arsenal could become leading candidates for the striker deemed as ‘world-class‘ by Fifa.com. However, a deal could still depend on whether they can guarantee him a starting spot upfront next term.

Alvarez may not entertain a move unless he is an assured striker upfront. The Argentine would be a fabulous recruit for the Gunners. He has accumulated 48 goals and 17 assists in his one-and-a-half seasons with Diego Simeone’s side in Spain.

He would be an upgrade on Gyokeres and Havertz for the north London heavyweights. Alvarez is a very mobile striker who can play as an attacking midfielder or out wide. However, his main strength is upfront with his goalscoring and creativity.