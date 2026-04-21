Man Utd battling with Euro giants to sign Cristian Romero

Manchester United are reportedly battling with European giants over a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, as per Caught Offside.

Since joining the Lilywhites from Italian side Atalanta back in 2021, the 27-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure, helping his side win the Europa League title last term.

However, the Argentinian international has been heavily criticised for his tendency to make rash decisions at times and pick up red cards in crucial matches.

He has been sent off more times than any other player in the Premier League since his arrival in the English capital.

Meanwhile, with Tottenham surprisingly finding themselves in a relegation scrap this season, sitting 18th in the table with 31 points from 33 matches, speculation surrounding their star players’ future has started emerging.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Tottenham are open to cashing-in on Romero for a fee of at least £52m this summer if they fail to stay in the top-flight.

Atlético Madrid are showing the strongest interest in signing Romero, but Real Madrid have also expressed their interest in him, as Eder Militao and David Alaba have struggled with fitness problems in recent years.

Battle

However, Man Utd are also keen on him to address their defensive frailties and could make a concrete approach to secure his services by defeating other clubs in this race.

Romero is quick, technically sound, comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, reads the game well, and efficient in defensive contributions. Despite Tottenham’s struggles this season, the defender has showcased his qualities, making nine goal contributions and keeping eight clean sheets across all competitions.

He is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. The South American has even enjoyed great success with Argentina on the international stage, winning two Copa Americas and a World Cup.

However, considering his ill-tempered nature, spending big money to sign him would be a huge gamble. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.