Man Utd monitoring Midtjylland forward Franculino Dju ahead of summer move

Manchester United are closely monitoring Midtjylland centre-forward Franculino Dju ahead of his possible transfer to Old Trafford in the summer, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Dju has built an outstanding record with the four-time Danish champions, registering 55 goals and 13 assists across 105 appearances, firmly establishing himself as one of the league’s most clinical forwards.

This season, he has emerged as one of Europe’s most prolific attackers, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists – the highest tally in the Danish Superliga, placing him five goals clear of Tonni Adamsen, who has 12 for Silkeborg IF.

Across all competitions, he has already recorded 25 goal contributions in just 32 matches for Mike Tullberg’s title-chasing side, and his prolific output has understandably attracted strong interest from several clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Man Utd are closely monitoring Dju ahead of his possible transfer to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

In a boost to the 13-time Premier League champions, the report adds that Midtjylland are open to the Guinea-Bissau international centre-forward’s departure in the summer, with United now eyeing a move.

However, the Red Devils face stern competition from several top English and European clubs, including Liverpool, West Ham United, Everton, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, AS Roma, Barcelona and Real Betis, according to the Spanish outlet.

Prolific forward

Midtjylland are looking to make Dju their record sale, and the club will not consider any offers below £21m, Deportivo adds, a fee well within United’s reach.

United’s attack have seen significant improvement compared to last season, after they spent heavily to reinforce it last summer.

The attacking trio of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who netted the winner against Chelsea on Saturday, have been one of the league’s most prolific this season, especially with Bruno Fernandes behind them.

Their prolific form has led to United’s 58-goal Premier League tally this season, the third-most in the league, behind only Manchester City (65) and Arsenal (63).

However, despite their attacking frailties from last season now seemingly solved, they could do with more firepower up front, especially with Joshua Zirkzee tipped to depart in the summer after failing to impress since his move from Bologna in 2024.

Hence, Dju would be a viable option to compete with Sesko for a starting berth, not just for his prolific form but also for his meagre £21m valuation, which would be an absolute steal for a player of his qualities.