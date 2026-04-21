Arsenal provide positional assurance to Julian Alvarez ahead of possible summer move

Arsenal now no longer have the fate of the Premier League title race in their own hands and if Manchester City win all their matches, they will clinch the trophy after their 2-1 win on Sunday against Mikel Arteta’s men.

The Gunners still have the Champions League to play for but given current form, it would come as a surprise if they can trump either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain should they reach the final.

Long story short, they are staring at yet another trophyless season after a very promising start and irrespective of whether or not Arteta gets more time, the Gunners are preparing for a massive signing during the summer.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Arsenal remain intent on signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid in a deal likely to hit the £100 million figure and have now offered the Argentine international with sporting assurances.

Julian Alvarez has been informed that he will be utilised solely in a central role and not across positions in attack, meaning he will play in his preferred area on the pitch and have the best chance at producing the highest output.

Alvarez move a strong possibility

Atletico Madrid lost the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad at the weekend and elimination in the Champions League would mean it’s another trophyless campaign for Los Rojiblancos, much like Arsenal.

However, with Julian Alvarez already casting doubt over his future in the Spanish capital, Diego Simeone might cash-in on the former Manchester City star and potentially England-bound, the Gunners may be best-placed for his signing.

Barcelona are interested in Alvarez as well, but whether or not they can afford to strike a deal with Atletico, who would not want to strengthen a domestic rival, remains to be seen.

Arsenal would be massively bolstered by Alvarez’s signing, a move that may mean the end of Gabriel Jesus’ career at the club and Viktor Gyokeres’ relegation to being a secondary option if indeed talks regarding positional assurances are to be believed,