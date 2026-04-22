Man Utd preparing offer to sign Eduardo Conceicao



According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United are weighing up a formal bid to beat Barcelona to the signing of Palmeiras midfielder Eduardo Conceicao.

The 16-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for Palmeiras, but he has been hailed as the next big thing at the Brazilian outfit after Endrick and Estevao, who have moved to Europe.

Man City and Barcelona are already in advanced negotiations for the teenage sensation, but Man United have now entered the race for the youngster, as per an update from The Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are prepared to make an official £34m bid as a fixed fee, with bonuses yet to be considered.

A transfer for Conceiceo could depend on midfielder Allan’s future. Napoli failed with a £30m bid for him this year. If they succeed in signing the 22-year-old Palmeiras could delay talks for Conceicao.

Promising talent

The 16-year-old recently featured for the Under-17 Brazilian national side at the South American Championship. Brazil finished 3rd in the standings behind Colombia and eventual champions Argentina.

Conceicao was exceptional at the continental tournament. He made four goal contributions from as many appearances in an attacking midfielder position. He won 13 duels per outing with 5 successful dribbles.

The youngster is primarily a number 10 by trade but can also play from the left wing too. United appear keen on prising him away ahead of Barcelona and Man City, and may have to be proactive to secure a pre-agreement.

Conceicao, who also made 4 recoveries on average at the Under-17 South American Championship, won’t be permitted to leave Brazilian for a European club until he turns 18 years of age. Hence, a move will only happen in the 2028 January transfer window.

Still, Palmeiras have shown willingness to negotiate pre-transfer deals with Real Madrid and Chelsea getting hold of Endrick and Estevao as 16-year-olds. United could be pushing for a similar agreement for the wonderkid.

Conceicao looks a promising talent based on his recent performances for the Brazil under-17s. He is touted to make his first-team debut for Palmeiras and United could monitor him further before a summer transfer swoop.