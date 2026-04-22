Arsenal keen on signing Real Madrid full back Alvaro Carreras in the summer

Arsenal are on the verge of losing the Premier League title from a position of strength for a second successive season and could be in for another productive transfer window this summer with several positions having room for improvement.

El Nacional has reported that left back is viewed as a position that the Gunners could strengthen and to that note, Real Madrid star Alvaro Carreras has been identified as a potential signing by the Londoners ahead of next season.

Carreras arrived in Madrid from Benfica last summer and was key player for much of the season, but some poor form coupled with Ferland Mendy’s strong performances have meant that the Spaniard faces a serious battle for minutes.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is looking to leverage the situation in his favour by providing the former Manchester United left back with guarantees over a role in the starting eleven with Riccardo Calafiori slipping down the pecking order in recent months.

Carreras won’t come for cheap

Alvaro Carreras has a decent level of experience, particularly in the Champions League, at only 21 years of age and his intelligent reading of the game, man marking and forward passes down the flank make him a good, defensively-solid defender.

He is not very impactful in the final third but is likely to remain a key part of Real Madrid’s plans, especially with Ferland Mendy constantly battling with fitness problems, and Fran Garcia likely to leave the Spanish capital to pursue regular minutes.

If Arsenal are to acquire him, they would need to pay a decent amount to sign the player, who Los Blancos signed less than 12 months back. He has a contract at the Bernabeu till 2031 and is valued at £52 million on Transfermarkt.

Should Arsenal be ready to acquire Carreras and if he is prepared to join them as well, it will be interesting to see how much his asking price will be as Madrid are unlikely to entirely block his exit.