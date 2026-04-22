Man Utd open talks to sign Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign Barcelona star Alejandro Balde, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

When Michael Carrick was appointed as the interim manager following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal earlier this year, the Red Devils were in a difficult situation.

However, the Old Trafford club have enjoyed a great upturn in form under the former Middlesbrough boss, as a result, they have climbed up to third place in the Premier League.

They have accumulated 58 points from 33 matches and are currently eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, with a fifth-placed finish enough to qualify for the Champions League.

So, Carrick’s side are on the verge of securing Champions League football next season, as a result, it has been reported that Man Utd have started contemplating making the former midfielder their permanent manager.

Amid this situation, the 20-time English champions have already started exploring options to continue the rebuild, and Fichajes state Man Utd are interested in signing a new left-back this summer.

They have expressed their interest in Balde and have already made contact to learn about the details of signing him. However, United will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Aston Villa and Manchester City are also in this race.

Balde to Man Utd

Unai Emery’s side are showing the most concrete interest in signing him and are even willing to match Barcelona’s £52m asking price.

However, Balde doesn’t want to leave his boyhood club yet, with his existing deal set to run until 2028, and has been focusing on regaining his place in Hansi Flick’s starting line-up.

Balde is a technically gifted, attack-minded left-back. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The 22-year-old is a talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. However, he has had fitness problems in recent years, and Man Utd need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether the Old Trafford club will eventually make a concrete approach to his services this summer.