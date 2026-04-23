Chelsea keen on signing Iliman Ndiaye from Everton in the transfer window

Chelsea may have a productive transfer window as they look to rebuild the first team with better signings than they made last year, especially in the offensive third, with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens not delivering as expected.

Simon Phillips has reported that the Blues have identified a versatile option to bolster their team in Everton star Iliman Ndiaye, and could consider his signing during the summer.

The Senegalese international has scored six goals and provided three assists for the Toffees this season, and can play on both wings, as the number 10 and a secondary striker, offering his manager a good level of flexibility to fit him into the team.

Everton may sanction Ndiaye’s exit to Chelsea

Iliman Ndiaye is one of the first names on David Moyes’ team sheets at Everton but in the event of a reasonable offer, the Toffees are likely to let go of the 26-year-old and utilise the funds from his sale towards another reinforcements.

Ndiaye is presently valued at £43 million on Transfermarkt, but if he impresses with Senegal at the World Cup in the summer, his stock and valuation could exponentially rise, thereby allowing Everton to make a significant profit on his sale.

His versatility would be the most important asset for Chelsea, who are chasing a similar profile in Morgan Rogers, although the Toffees’ key player will bring some very different attributes to the table, which most of Chelsea’s current players lack.

Chelsea would be bolstered by his ability to dribble past defenders with his intricate footwork and pace, as well as leverage his intelligent ability to create chances, along with making late runs into the box to be a goal threat.

Everton are interested in signing Liam Delap from Chelsea, and the Blues might leverage their interest in Ndiaye to sanction a swap deal, which would likely be a win-win situation for all parties involved in the equation.