Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick



According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are plotting a surprise move to sign Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick at the end of the season.

The Gunners are poised to strengthen their attacking department during the next transfer window, and a young centre-forward could be targeted to replace Gabriel Jesus in the squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already looked at Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi and Mundo Deportivo claim that the club would be ‘prepared to make an offer’ for Endrick if Madrid open the door for a sale.

The 19-year-old struggled for regular playing time at Real Madrid earlier this campaign, and he was loaned out to Lyon in January, which has brought the best out of him in recent months.

Huge talent

Endrick signed for Madrid from Palmeiras for £52 million in 2024, and big things were expected from him. As things stand, he has managed less than 1,000 minutes from 40 appearances, given the fierce competition for places.

At Lyon, he has quickly found his feet, playing as a striker or on the right wing. Endrick has amassed 7 goals and 7 assists from just 18 appearances and has already become a huge fan favourite at the Ligue 1 outfit.

The French club don’t have the financial capacity to afford his services, but Arsenal would certainly manage to do so if Los Blancos were to entertain the prospect of cashing in on the highly-rated Brazilian forward.

Endrick is a huge talent with immense potential. He has shown his quality at Lyon with 14 goal involvements. The youngster has also grabbed attention with an average of 2.5 dribbles per game, while winning duels and making recoveries for Les Gones.

The teenager could be seen as an understudy to Viktor Gyokeres by the Gunners next term, particularly with Kai Havertz struggling to stay fit. Gabriel Jesus could be shown the exit door as he enters the last year of his Arsenal contract in July.

It remains to be seen whether they can persuade the wonderkid to accept a reduced starting role, something which he has had to adapt to at Madrid. He would still get more minutes at Arsenal than at the La Liga giants.