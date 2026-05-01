Arsenal plotting audacious swoop to sign Bayern star Serge Gnabry

Arsenal are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry next summer, according to Sports Boom.

Across 322 appearances for Bayern, the 30-year-old has delivered 176 goal contributions, winning numerous accolades, including six Bundesliga titles and a Champions League title, among other major honours.

At the international level, he has netted 26 times in 59 outings for Germany, underlining his status as one of the nation’s most productive wide players in recent years.

During the current campaign, Gnabry has been in excellent form, establishing himself as one of Vincent Kompany’s most dependable options before his injury, whether deployed from the bench or named in the starting XI, contributing 10 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

Despite signing a contract extension in February, the winger may now be approaching the end of his eight-year spell with the Bavarians, as several top clubs are vying for his signature.

According to Sports Boom, Arsenal have placed Gnabry on their radar and are closely monitoring his recovery and physical condition after his return from injury before launching a formal move.

Having departed the Emirates in 2016, the report adds that the Gunners are plotting his return to bring experience and provide depth on the right wing alongside Bukayo Saka.

‘World-class’ forward

The North London club have placed the German international at the top of their shortlist of transfer targets for next summer. Still, they’re cautious about rushing into the deal due to concerns about his injury, according to the report.

With Bayern pursuing a deal for Anthony Gordon, the Bundesliga leaders are looking to free up funds from player sales to reinforce their squad and are open to offers between £25m and £30m for Gnabry, although Arsenal are expected to offer less, between £17m and £21m, Sports Boom adds.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and the versatile Noni Madueke as left-wing options. Eberechi Eze has also been utilised in the position on several occasions.

However, neither forward matches Gnabry’s qualities and experience, who has shown no signs of a drop in form despite his persistent injuries.

The versatile German winger, described as ‘world class’ by Hansi Flick, has proved himself on the biggest European stages, earning several individual and club accolades, and his versatility would be a key asset in adding fluidity to Mikel Arteta’s system.

However, it would be unwise to invest £30m for a 30-year-old who is incessantly injured. The Gunners should instead pursue a younger, more reliable and equally prolific winger.