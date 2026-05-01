Man Utd & Liverpool learn asking price for Madrid star Aurelian Tchouameni

Manchester United and Liverpool have learnt the asking price for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, with both clubs set to battle for his signature next summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Tchouaméni is highly regarded as one of the best combative midfielders in Europe and has played a crucial role in Madrid’s success in recent years.

He moved to the Spanish capital from Monaco in the summer of 2022 and has since established himself as a key part of the squad, featuring in 191 games, winning the UEFA Champions League, one LaLiga title, two UEFA Super Cups, and one Club World Cup.

He is also a regular for France at the international level, winning the Nations League while also being part of the Didier Deschamps side that reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

Amid injuries to several key players, the 26-year-old has only missed four of Los Blancos’ 32 LaLiga games this season, while accumulating 45 appearances in all competitions.

Such a level of consistency will undoubtedly draw keen interest, with CaughtOffside reporting that Man Utd and Liverpool are two of the clubs showing interest in Tchouaméni.

Tchouaméni could be available between £69-77m

For United, the report adds that the Red Devils are expected to sign two midfielders in the summer and are keeping tabs on the Frenchman’s situation at the Bernabéu, with internal discussion about the possibility of his transfer set to take place.

Liverpool, on the other hand, remain keen on Tchouaméni, having held a long-standing interest in the France international since his time at Monaco, according to the report.

While Madrid are keen on extending Tchouaméni’s contract until 2031, United and Liverpool are keeping close tabs on the situation in case the LaLiga club decide to make sales in the summer, CaughtOffside adds.

Should the France international be available in the summer, the Premier League champions have now learnt of his valuation, as the report claims that either club will have to fork out a fee of around £69-77m for the midfielder.

Ahead of a summer transfer battle between United and Liverpool for Tchouaméni, both clubs are set to clash in the Premier League this Sunday at Old Trafford in a crucial top-four deciding game.

The Red Devils head into this game in strong form, having won more points (29) than any other Premier League club since Michael Carrick was appointed interim boss in January.