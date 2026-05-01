Arsenal must pay £130 million to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid

Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, and were thwarted of a win by a player that could very possible be on their books next season – Julian Alvarez.

His penalty ensured a share in spoils between the two clubs ahead of next week’s second leg after Viktor Gyokeres had opened the scoring on the night in the visiting side’s favour from the spot as well.

Diego Simone confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Alvarez and as per Sky Sports, Atletico have slapped the Argentine international with a £130 million price tag as they look to drive away interested parties from their talisman.

With 20 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season, coupled with Antoine Griezmann’s exit at the end of the campaign, it is not a surprise that Atletico want to retain their key player amidst interest from elsewhere.

Arsenal unlikely to meet Atletico’s price

Julian Alvarez is one of the world’s top strikers and can also play on the wings. At only 26, he has had a number of productive seasons under his belt, so his asking price comes as no surprise given that he joined Atletico Madrid just three seasons ago.

That being said, Arsenal are unlikely to pay £130 million for Alvarez as such an extensive spending on only one player, especially if they cannot sell their deadweight, would throw a spanner in the works for the rest of the transfer window.

Viktor Gyokeres has not been as bad as some have suggested this season and with some more Premier League experience under his belt next year, there is every reason to think he would come good and score 30 to 40 goals per season.

Instead, Arsenal might use a major chunk of their transfer budget towards reinforcing the left wing with a natural option in the position having recently been linked with the likes of Anthony Gordon and Nico Williams.