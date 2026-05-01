Saka, Eze, Trossard and Jesus start: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Fulham

Arsenal return to the Premier League after playing out a 1-1 draw away at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League. They take on Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on matchday 35 tomorrow at 17:30 local time.

It is unlikely that the team will be heavily rotated considering the Gunners need to win all their remaining matches to stand a chance at winning the league title and therefore, here is how the starting eleven might look like.

Goalkeeper – David Raya could continue in between the sticks ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Defenders – Ben White is expected to start once again at right back in Jurrien Timber’s absence, as could Piero Hincapie on the left side having emerged as the primary option over Riccardo Calafiori in the position. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba may round off an unchanged back four for the hosts.

Several changes likely higher up

Midfielders – Mikel Arteta would likely want to rest Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, but against a team that does well on the transition in Fulham, the duo could start in the double pivot. There may be time off for Martin Odegaard, however, after his struggles with fitness this season as £67 million summer signing Eberechi Eze may get a nod as the number 10.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard could also start, potentially replacing Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli on the right and left wings, respectively.

Forward – Gabriel Jesus might get a nod as the solitary striker with Viktor Gyokeres in contention to be rested.

Here is how the home side is likely to look on paper.