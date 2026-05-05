Man Utd lead race to sign Ederson from Atalanta

Manchester United are preparing to submit a formal offer to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson next summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Midfield reinforcement is set to take centre stage in United’s plans after spending a large chunk of their investment to reinforce their attack last summer.

There is even greater urgency to reinforce the position following Casemiro’s confirmed departure at the end of the season and Manuel Ugarte’s inconsistent performances.

On the other hand, Kobbie Mainoo, who was frozen out of the starting lineup, has rediscovered his form under Michael Carrick and put in another dominant display alongside Casemiro in midfield in the 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

With the Brazilian set to depart, the Red Devils are exploring possible replacements for their experienced midfield anchor and have been linked with several names, including Atalanta’s Ederson, who is also of keen interest to Atletico Madrid, as per reports.

It appears United are now accelerating efforts to sign the 26-year-old, as Nicolo Schira claims that the 13-time Premier League champions are readying a formal £38m offer for the 6ft 1in midfielder’s potential transfer to Old Trafford.

United trump Atletico in Ederson race

The Italian journalist adds that Atalanta are demanding a £30m fee, and United’s proposed offer means that they have now overtaken Atletico in the race for the Brazil international.

It’s job done for Michael Carrick, as United’s interim boss, after helping the club seal their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League with a thrilling 3-2 victory over fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

At home, Carrick’s record in the Premier League has been remarkable, with eight wins from nine matches (L1) as United boss, a run that also includes his previous interim stint back in 2021.

That return places him in exclusive company, becoming just the sixth manager — and notably the first Englishman — to claim eight or more victories from his opening nine home games in the competition, a feat last achieved by Antonio Conte during his title-winning 2016–17 campaign with Chelsea.

With Champions League football now secured, United need to bolster their squad to avoid repeating their disappointing showing in their last appearance in the competition, when they crashed out of the group stage.

Ederson would be a good addition, as he possesses qualities that would bring the much-needed steel and combativeness to United’s midfield next season, should a move be completed.