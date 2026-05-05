Liverpool & Arsenal battling to sign Dortmund star Daniel Svensson

Liverpool and Arsenal are in battle over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Since moving to Signal Iduna Park in January 2025, Svensson has become an important part of the squad. After initially arriving on loan from Danish side FC Nordsjælland, the deal was turned permanent last summer, and he has continued to make a strong impression.

This season, the 24-year-old has cemented himself as Niko Kovač’s first-choice left wing back ahead of Ramy Bensebaini, appearing in all 32 Bundesliga matches for Dortmund so far.

His role has also been significant in Europe, where he featured in seven of Die Borussen’s ten UEFA Champions League fixtures before they crashed out to Atalanta in the play-off.

With 32 big chances created and an average of 0.4 blocks per 90 minutes in the league this campaign, Svensson has shown his value in both attacking and defensive situations.

Now, according to Konur, Svensson’s displays this season have drawn keen interest from several Serie A and Premier League clubs.

Among the Premier League clubs eyeing a move for the left-back are Liverpool and Arsenal, according to the journalist who claims that the English giants have expressed interest in signing the 24-year-old next summer.

In a boost to the duo, Konur adds that Svenssen dreams of a move to the Premier League despite interest from Atalanta and Inter Milan.

Battle

It appears Dortmund could be open to his departure this summer, as the report reveals that the Bundesliga giants have placed a £34-38m valuation on the Sweden international amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

Both Premier League giants could make do with a new left back next summer, and Svensson would be a good option.

For Liverpool, Andy Robertson announced he’ll be departing. Anfield at the end of the season, bringing an end to a successful nine-year spell at the club.

While they already have Milos Kerkez, adding another left-back would provide quality depth, especially since they’ll be playing over 50 matches next season if Champions League football is secured.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapie, whose loan move is expected to be made permanent in the summer, as left-back options for Mikel Arteta.

However, Lews-Skelly, despite his impressive display against Fulham, has been heavily tipped for a summer departure, having gone behind in the pecking order.

Svensson would be a viable option for both Liverpool and Arsenal, and it’ll be interesting to see which club wins the race for his signature in the summer.