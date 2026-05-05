Man Utd step up efforts to sign Bournemouth’s Truffert

Manchester United have reportedly started accelerating their efforts to sign AFC Bournemouth star Adrien Truffert, as per TEAMtalk.

The Cherries have continued to produce top-class talent in recent years, and despite cashing-in on several key stars, they have kept on rising under Andoni Iraola’s guidance.

Bournemouth are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 52 points from 35 matches and are increasingly likely to qualify for European competition for the first time in the club’s history next season.

As a result, several Bournemouth stars have once again started linking with a move away in recent months. TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd have registered their interest in Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, and Marcus Tavernier and have been monitoring their development closely.

While scouting the trio, Man Utd have also been impressed by Truffert. Luke Shaw has been United’s first-choice left-back option, but he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years.

With United set to play in the Champions League next season, they have started ‘intensifying’ efforts to add depth to the LB position in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Apart from Truffert, Man Utd are also interested in signing RB Leipzig star David Raum and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly. Moreover, Michael Carrick’s side have registered their interest in Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde.

Truffert to Man Utd

After letting Milos Kerkez join Liverpool, Bournemouth decided to reinforce the left-back position by purchasing Truffert from Stade Rennais last summer.

The 24-year-old has shown glimpses of his qualities in his debut campaign in the Premier League, making four goal contributions and keeping 10 clean sheets in 35 appearances this term.

Truffert still has a contract until 2030 at Vitality Stadium and is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt. So, Bournemouth are likely to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him this summer.

The Frenchman is a talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, the defender might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.