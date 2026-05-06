Liverpool prioritising signing Tottenham’s Micky Van de Ven

Liverpool are reportedly prioritising signing Tottenham Hotspur star Micky Van de Ven, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since joining the Lilywhites from VfL Wolfsburg, the 25-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter, helping his side win the Europa League title last term.

Although Spurs have displayed woeful performances this season, languishing in the relegation zone, Van de Ven has showcased his qualities.

In 42 appearances across all competitions, the Dutchman has scored seven goals and registered a solitary assist. Moreover, he has helped his side keep 11 clean sheets.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by Van de Ven’s eye-catching performances, Liverpool have identified him as a ‘top target’ to reinforce the centre-back position.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Spurs have no intention of parting ways with him. However, if they eventually endure relegation, they might have to sell top-class players like Van de Ven.

The North London club have slapped a whopping £82m price tag on his head if they are forced to cash in, and Liverpool are prepared to seal the deal by matching the asking price.

Van de Ven to Liverpool

Van de Ven, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a left-footed centre-back by trait but can also provide cover in the left-back position if needed. He is extremely quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Virgil Van Dijk has been an undisputed starter in Liverpool’s LCB position over the years. However, he has reached the twilight of his career and has shown signs of decline this season. So, Liverpool could do with replacing the former Southampton star.

Van de Ven is a Premier League-proven player and has secured his place in the Netherlands national team after proving his worth with Tottenham in recent years.

So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to arch-rivals Manchester United, Liverpool are set to face Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend.