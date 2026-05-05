[Teams] Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League semi-final clash

A place in the Champions League final is up for grabs as Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners head into the game off the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over Fulham that put them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table following Man City’s 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday night.

However, the focus turns to European matters tonight as Arsenal look to book their place in the Champions League final for only the second time in the clubs history. The tie is on a knife edge following the 1-1 draw in Madrid last week but Arsenal should be confident of getting the job done in the second leg in North London this evening.

Mikel Arteta has gone with an unchanged line-up and it’s no surprise given how impressive Arsenal were in the opening 45 minutes against Fulham last time out.

David Raya keeps goal once again while Riccardo Calafiori is preferred ahead of Piero Hincapie at left-back. Ben White retains his place at right-back in the continued absence of Jurrien Timber while Gabriel Magalhaes partners William Saliba in the middle of defence yet again.

Lewis-Skelly starts

Myles Lewis-Skelly impressed in his first start of the season in midfield on Saturday. The youngster retains his place tonight alongside Declan Rice so Martin Zubimendi remains on the bench.

Martin Odegaard returns from a knee issue but has to make-do with a place among the Arsenal substitutes as Eberechi Eze keeps his place in the attacking midfield role.

Bukayo Saka was back to his electric best at the weekend and he starts on the right-wing this evening. Noni Madueke remains on the bench along with Gabriel Martinelli as Leandro Trossard keeps his place on the left side of attack.

Viktor Gyokeres produced arguably his best display in an Arsenal shirt against Fulham so he keeps his place up front. Kai Havertz is back from injury but is on the bench along with Gabriel Jesus.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Subs: Kepa, Setford, Mosquera, Hincapie, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Havertz, Zubimendi, Dowman

Atletico Madrid

Oblak; Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann.

Subs: Musso, Gimenez, Lenglet, Molina, Bonar, Julio Diaz, Mendoza, Johnny, Alex Baena, Vargas, Sorloth, Almada.