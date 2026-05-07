Man Utd open talks to sign Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers

Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Villa Park from Middlesbrough a couple of years ago, the 23-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter. After making 27 goal contributions across all competitions last term, he has showcased his productivity once again this season.

In 51 appearances in all tournaments, the Englishman has netted 12 goals and registered eight assists. Moreover, he has been helping his side push for next season’s Champions League spot.

Rogers has even guided Aston Villa to reach the Europa League semi-final this season. Having proven his worth in the Premier League, he has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd have started exploring options to sign a new creative midfielder as Bruno Fernandes’ future is currently uncertain at Old Trafford.

He is set to enter the final year of his current contract and has a £56m release clause, with Saudi Arabian clubs showing interest in signing him.

Michael Carrick’s side have identified Rogers as a ‘top target’ to reinforce the No.10 position after being impressed by his recent performances.

Rogers to Man Utd

Man Utd have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move, and the 23-year-old is open to moving to Old Trafford to take the next step in his career.

Although Rogers’ existing deal is set to run until 2031, Aston Villa might be forced to sell top assets like him this summer to balance the books as they are on the verge of breaking FFP regulations.

If Unai Emery’s side are eventually forced to cash-in on him, they won’t allow him to leave for cheap and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head.

Rogers is a versatile player, as although he is a creative midfielder by trait, he is comfortable providing cover on either flank if needed.

He is a top-class player and has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.