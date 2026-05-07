Liverpool
Liverpool readying £70 million offer for Barcelona full back Jules Kounde
Liverpool are in a strong position to play in the Champions League next season despite their defeat to Manchester United last weekend, and it is a very crucial step for them with a major squad rebuild on the cards for the summer transfer window.
El Nacional has reported that the Reds are prioritising a defensive rebuild and are preparing a bid worth £70 million for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, whose versatility is arguably his biggest asset.
He is a capable central defender, who has more recently developed into a well-rounded right back in recent years under Hansi Flick, with defensive intelligence, lightning speed and comfort with the ball at his feet.
Kounde move possible at a high price
Jules Kounde is a key part of Barcelona’s squad and with his exceptional quality and contribution for them, that is unlikely to change next season but a convincing offer could compel the La Liga giants to consider selling the former Sevilla star.
Barca’s financial problems are not as grave as they were a couple of years back, but for a club that has not yet managed to balance its salary structure, a £70 million offer might prove enticing.
Liverpool would undoubtedly be significantly bolstered by Kounde’s addition to their squad, more as a centre back, considering their shortage of depth in the position, and secondarily at right back given Jeremie Frimpong’s fitness and form.
For Liverpool to have a strong chance at signing Kounde, it is vital they are able to offer him a salary that is exponentially higher than he earns at Camp Nou and more importantly, a winning project with Champions League participation.
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