Liverpool eyeing shock transfer for Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is set to leave the club at the end of the season and his departure will be a significant one considering his immense contribution for the team since checking in from AS Roma in 2017.

With Cody Gakpo not delivering as per standard and Hugo Ekitike expected to be injured and out of action until the start of 2027, it is imperative that the club spends a significant chunk of money on rebuilding the offensive department.

Caught Offside has reported that Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has emerged as a shock target for Liverpool, who will consider a transfer for the French international if they sense a possibility of him leaving the La Liga side.

Mbappe has struck 41 goals and provided six assists in all competitions this season but his lack of contribution without the ball and compatibility with other teammates has been questioned multiple times in the Spanish media.

Liverpool move for Mbappe not entirely an alien possibility

Given how much time Real Madrid spent trying to woo Kylian Mbappe into joining them and the money they have spent on his acquisition, albeit as a free agent, it would come as a major surprise if he departing the European giants any time soon.

Having said that, it is hard to look past how much he has dragged back some of the team’s most important players an the lack of quality Madrid possess with him on the pitch, especially from a defensive standpoint.

And while how much value Mbappe would add to Liverpool remains a point of massive debate, there is every reason to think the Reds might show interest in signing a player of his calibre having been linked with him since his Paris Saint-Germain tenure.

Transfermarkt values the Frenchman at £170 million, however, so if Liverpool are indeed interested in Mbappe and wish to materialise their interest, he will not come for cheap.