Man Utd plot swoop to sign Nottingham Forest’s Murillo

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest star Murillo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After securing their place in next season’s Champions League, the Red Devils are reportedly set to remain active this summer to continue the rebuild.

The Old Trafford club are prioritising revamping the midfield department and could sign three new players if Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled to showcase his qualities in the Premier League since joining from PSG, eventually leaves.

Moreover, Man Utd are planning to buy a new left-winger to support Matheus Cunha and are also considering signing a new left-back to create competition for Luke Shaw.

Now, Fichajes state that the 20-time English champions are also interested in signing a new centre-back following the injury problems of Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez.

United want a left-footed defender and have earmarked Murillo as a serious option. They have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential summer swoop.

Apart from the Brazilian, Man Utd have also identified Tottenham Hotspur star Micky Van de Ven and RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba as potential targets.

Murillo to Man Utd

The 23-year-old is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, the Tricky Trees are likely to demand a huge fee if they are forced to cash-in on him this summer.

Murillo is a left-footed centre-back by trait but can also provide cover in the left-back position if needed. He isn’t very tall, but still, he is quick, strong, and good in the air.

The South American is extremely comfortable playing out from the back and has excellent ball striking power. He is even excellent in defensive contributions.

Although Forest have displayed inconsistent performances this season, languishing in relegation scrap, Murillo has showcased his qualities, scoring a solitary goal and keeping six clean sheets in 25 Premier League appearances.

Murillo is a Premier League-proven player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.