Liverpool
Micky van de Ven prefers Liverpool swoop over Manchester United this summer
Tottenham Hotspur are out of the relegation zone after beating Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, but only lead West Ham United by one point with three games to go until the end of the season.
While their relegation threat is not as much now as it was some weeks back, the club might struggle to keep hold of some of its key players and Micky van de Ven, arguably their best performer this year, could be on his way out.
Caught Offside has reported that Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Van de Ven from Tottenham, with the player preferring a transfer to Anfield over Old Trafford.
Van de Ven is valued at £56 million on Transfermarkt, though his asking price is expected to be significantly higher if Spurs manage to survive in the Premier League.
Van de Ven the perfect replacement for Van Dijk
The reason behind Micky van de Ven’s preference towards joining Liverpool over Manchester United is not known yet, but from the Reds’ perspective, the Tottenham Hotspur defender is the ideal long-term replacement for his compatriot, Virgil van Dijk.
He has an imposing presence at the back, thanks to a strong physical prowess, intelligent reading of the game and the ability to hold the structure of the backline, while being comfortable in possession, having a good passing range and goal threat too.
At 25, he has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best defenders and the opportunity to play for Liverpool, possibly in the Champions League from next season, might be too good to turn down after successive underwhelming years with Spurs in the English top-flight.
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