Liverpool make enquiries to sign Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus

Liverpool have made enquiries over a deal to sign highly rated Italian left back Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

For much of the campaign, Robertson has been second fiddle in the pecking order, though he has worked his way back into the side in recent weeks, starting five of the club’s last six Premier League fixtures. He also scored in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, which could potentially prove to be his final goal at Anfield.

The Scotland international has now confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a highly successful nine-year spell on Merseyside.

Although Milos Kerkez and returning fullback Konstantinos Tsimikas are already available as options on the left side, another addition would still strengthen the squad depth – particularly with the Reds expected to play more than 50 matches next season should they beat Chelsea on Saturday and confirm qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

One of the left-back options they’re looking at is Juventus’ Cambiaso, according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that Liverpool are among several clubs showing interest in the 26-year-old.

Robertson replacement?

It appears the defending Premier League champions are accelerating their efforts to sign the left-back, as Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, in a separate report, confirms that the Reds have also made enquiries about the possibility of the Italian’s transfer to Anfield in the summer.

However, Liverpool are set to face stern competition to sign Cambiaso, as the report adds that Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli have also expressed interest in the Italian international.

Aside from his meagre £25m Transfermarkt valuation, one of the qualities that makes Cambiaso particularly appealing is his ability to operate comfortably with either foot. Although most of his appearances for Juventus have come on the left side, he is equally capable of playing on the right.

Concerns remain over Liverpool’s depth in wide defensive areas. Conor Bradley has struggled with injuries and is currently recovering after knee surgery in January, while Jeremie Frimpong is not naturally suited to operating in a back four.

That situation has seen midfielders such as Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones deployed in fullback positions due to limited alternatives, making a move for Cambiaso a no-brainer, as he can slot in seamlessly on the right if any of the available options get injured.