Man Utd ‘frontrunners’ to sign Castello Lukeba from Leipzig

Manchester United have become the ‘frontrunners’ in the race to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba next summer, according to Football Transfers.

Leipzig currently occupy third place in the Bundesliga, although pressure remains high in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification, with VfB Stuttgart and Bayer 04 Leverkusen close behind.

Missing out on a top-four finish for a second straight season could force Leipzig into major player sales this summer, and Castello Lukeba is among the club’s most valuable assets, attracting strong interest.

After progressing through the academy system at Lyon, where he made 68 senior appearances, Lukeba has fully justified the expectations surrounding him since arriving in Germany in 2023, growing into a vital figure despite the club’s frequent managerial changes.

The 23-year-old is on course to feature in Didier Deschamps’ final squad for the World Cup after another impressive season with Leipzig, where he has featured in 37 matches across all competitions.

His performances have caught the attention not only of his national team boss but also of several clubs across Europe.

However, Man Utd have now taken the lead, with Football Transfers reporting that the Red Devils are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Lukeba next summer.

‘Frontrunners’

The 13-time Premier League champions are set to embark on an ambitious transfer window and have identified the 6ft 1in centre-back as the primary target to reinforce their backline, according to the report.

Michael Carrick’s side are already accelerating their efforts to sign Lukeba, with Football Transfers reporting that United have initiated formal talks with his representatives about a potential transfer to Old Trafford, ahead of other interested clubs such as Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

While Harry Maguire has recently extended his contract, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro have added to the list of available options for next season.

However, the persistent injury concerns surrounding Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez have pushed the Red Devils into the market for reinforcements.

With a far more demanding fixture schedule expected next season, particularly with UEFA Champions League football now confirmed, adding another quality centre-back like Lukeba would be a logical and sensible step.

However, with a contract at the Red Bull Arena until 2029, a deal won’t be easy, as Leipzig will likely demand a fee well above his £38m Transfermarkt valuation.