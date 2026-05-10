Liverpool want PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier to replace Alisson

Liverpool are exploring a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

A product of Lille’s renowned academy system, the 23-year-old forced his way into the senior setup in 2022 after spending two loan spells with Valenciennes in the French third tier.

The goalkeeper played a crucial role in Lille’s push for UEFA Europa League qualification last season, featuring in all 34 Ligue 1 matches and recording 11 clean sheets, performances that earned him the UNFP Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year honour.

He later completed a move to PSG last summer as the club sought a replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma, though his first campaign in the French capital proved hugely disappointing.

By January, he had lost his place in the starting lineup to Matvey Safonov and now appears increasingly likely to leave Parc des Princes during the summer window.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur, Liverpool are exploring a possible deal to sign Chevalier next summer.

The Reds’ goalkeeper Alisson is set to depart the club at the end of the season after a trophy-laden seven-plus years since moving to Anfield from AS Roma in 2018.

As such, the defending Premier League title holders have earmarked Chavelier as his replacement at the end of the season, according to the journalist.

Liverpool considering Chevalier swoop

Despite signing a contract until 2030 after joining for a fee just above his £25m Transfermarkt valuation, Konur adds that the France international could depart the Parc des Princes this summer due to his difficult stint, with Liverpool now showing interest.

Having injured his knee in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Everton that kept him out against Crystal Palace and Manchester United games, Giorgi Mamardashvili returned in goal on Saturday, replacing Freddie Woodman in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

The Georgian goalkeeper was called into action on several occasions as repeated runs and through-balls down the left side continually caused problems, including an important stop to deny Marc Cucurella.

There was little he could do about the equaliser in the 35th minute, however, as Enzo Fernández whipped a low free-kick delivery towards the far post. Before the break, he was called upon once again, producing another save to keep out Fernández.

With Chavelier looking for more game time, a guaranteed role in between the sticks won’t be a walk in the park, as Mamardashvili’s performances in Alisson’s absence this season prove that he equally wants a starting berth at the club.